Bruins missed a massive opportunity to dump off a bad contract

Connor Ingram went to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in a trade with the Utah Mammoth, with Edmonton hoping Ingram can provide much-needed organizational depth in the crease. And it presents a missed opportunity for the Boston Bruins, who could have "dumped" Joonas Korpisalo's $3 million AAV contract with three years remaining to a team that would have been happy to overpay for him.

They could have inquired about Ingram and sent Korpisalo's contract to Salt Lake City for the more cost-effective netminder, whose AAV sits at $1.95 million. Since Utah has major playoff aspirations this season, the Bruins could possibly have gotten a decent draft pick and prospect as an add-on in the return, even if the Mammoth would have taken on a larger contract.

The same goes for Edmonton. Boston could have forged a similar trade for Calvin Pickard, letting him sidle into a backup role behind No. 1 netminder Jeremy Swayman. Edmonton, a team that had been to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals yet came up empty-handed, might have paid even more in compensation, hoping someone like Korpisalo factored in as the missing piece.

Boston Bruins could have ended the Joonas Korpisalo saga

With Swayman in town, there's no question of who is the No. 1 netminder. And if you remember, Korpisalo wasn't thrilled with his limited playing time in Boston. Toward the end of the 2024-25 season, he said, "I don't think there's any goalie in the league who's comfortable playing 20-25 games. I'm gonna push for more games, for sure," via Boston.com's Conor Ryan.

In the past, Korpisalo enjoyed success seeing more time in the crease, making 39 appearances in 2022-23, when he finished with a 0.914 save percentage, a 2.87 GAA, and a shutout with the Columbus Blue Jackets and later, the Los Angeles Kings.

That earned him the No. 1 role the following season with the Ottawa Senators, where he ended the year with an 0.890 save percentage, a 3.27 GAA, and no shutouts. A far cry from the success he enjoyed the season before, but Korpisalo was also playing behind an awful Senators team.

When he landed in Boston after the Bruins acquired him for Linus Ullmark, Korpisalo was the No. 1 guy heading into the season thanks to Jeremy Swayman's contract dispute. While Swayman had an up-and-down year in 2024-25, Korpisalo rebounded with an 0.893 save percentage, a 2.90 GAA, and three shutouts across 24 starts.

Moving Korpisalo for a more cost-effective option would have been genius

It's easy to forget that, while the Bruins are retooling, they still have a good core of players capable of turning the team around fast. That said, they're just south of $2.1 million in projected cap space, so getting more aggressive in moving Korpisalo for a player like Ingram, or sending him to Edmonton for Calvin Pickard, would have saved at least $1 million against the cap.

It's not a deal-breaker, since the Mammoth sending Ingram to Edmonton also helps Boston, but if the Bruins find themselves in contention for a playoff spot this season, they could have used the money saved had they moved Korpisalo, assuming he's still the No. 2 man in Boston come March.

Or, if the Bruins once again faltered, they still could have gotten more assets in an ongoing retool, with a second or third-round pick, and/or a prospect capable of clawing his way into the NHL, while letting Ingram or Pickard slide in behind Swayman while Michael DiPietro develops in the AHL.