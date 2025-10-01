Edmonton Oilers trade greatly benefits Bruins' major dilemma

As NHL training camps come to an end soon, final roster cuts are going to be made. Not all the cuts are going to be easy decisions, just ask Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. There is one glaring decision that he must make that could have ripple effects around the league.

What do the Bruins do with young goalie Michael DiPietro? It appears that Joonas Korpisalo will again back up Jeremy Swayman this year, which means DiPietro is likely headed for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). It is not as easy as you would think.

For DiPietro to get there, he'll have to clear waivers, and that is not guaranteed to happen. Kevin Weeks reported last June that teams around the league were waiting to see what Boston was going to do: re-sign him or let him hit free agency. If he hit free agency, there were teams ready to make a run at him.

Sweeney re-signed him, and one team that would have made sense for DiPietro was the Edmonton Oilers. Throughout the offseason, teams were wondering what the two-time Western Conference champs were going to do between the pipes after losing the last Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers. As it turned out, they didn't do anything until Wednesday.

Oilers reportedly acquire Connor Ingram from Utah

According to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet, Edmonton acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth. He also reported that Utah is retaining some money, and Ingram will head to the Oilers' AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.

How does this affect the Bruins? It potentially takes away one team from making a claim on DiPietro if he hits waivers. It's not a given that DiPietro will even be claimed by a team, but Edmonton was one team that made a lot of sense that would have tried.