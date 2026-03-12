Boston Bruins News: Maple Leafs free fall, superstar prospect on the rise, more

To say that Tuesday night's 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings was a perfect result for the 2025-26 Boston Bruins would be an understatement. A severe understatement.

It took some time when the season began for the Black and Gold to figure out new coach Marco Sturm's system, and it led to losses piling up. However, once they got comfortable, the wins started piling up, and they are currently sitting in the final Eastern Conference wild card spot. In the win over the Kings, both goals were scored by defensemen, Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei, while goalie Jeremy Swayman needed just 14 saves to register the win between the pipes. A perfect Boston result.

“We were playing such structured defense, and guys were working so hard,” said Swayman. “That was a really well-played defensive game by us. I’m really proud of the boys.”

What was even more impressive was McAvoy scoring the game-winner in overtime. That came after he left in the second period when he lost another tooth and needed to sit in the dentist's chair after the game. Sturm spoke about what that type of effort means for his team.

“What do you want me to say? This kid just scored the game-winner,” said Sturm. “But he’s a competitor, and he knew he probably wasn’t at his best, but he played a very, very good third period, and he scored a beauty of a goal in the OT. So, it was nice to see.”

Maple Leafs fall off playoff picture

One year after the Boston Bruins spiraled out of playoff contention at the trade deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing the same thing this season. That's big to the Bruins, who own the Leafs' first-round pick this season if it doesn't fall inside the top 5.

MoneyPuck.com updates each NHL team's playoff chances using metrics, and they had an incredible tweet on Wednesday morning. For the first time since they started posting playoff odds this late in the season, Toronto is nowhere to be found on their wheel. Like Boston last season, the Maple Leafs are entering a vital offseason for the franchise.

Bruins face struggling Sharks before road trip

The San Jose Sharks make their lone Boston trip of the season on Thursday night at the TD Garden. They are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, fighting for a wild-card spot. They have lost three games in a row after losing to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

San Jose will have a superstar in the making, Macklin Celebrini, in the lineup, and he has been on a heater lately. He has goals in four straight games and is on a six-game point streak. This is a big game for the Bruins, who head out on a key road trip beginning on Saturday against the Washington Capitals. We all know the road struggles they have been having lately.