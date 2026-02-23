The Olympics got everything they asked for on Sunday morning with the Gold Medal Game. The top two teams in the tournament faced off and played a classic that needed overtime to decide a winner. After regulation goals from Matt Boldy of Team USA and Cale Makar of Canada, the game went to a 3-on-3 overtime with a fresh sheet of ice.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes buried the game-winner early in the extra session in a 2-1 Team USA victory. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy played a big part in the result with a huge save in the third period on a shot that got past Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck. That set the stage for Hughes' game-winner in sudden-death overtime. Back in Boston, McAvoy's and Jeremy Swayman's teammates were happy for the duo.

“It’s unbelievable. That women’s game — I was glued to the TV for that one, too. All in all, USA Hockey has taken a big step in the last decade or so,” Andrew Peeke said. “It is really exciting for our game in general, and hopefully it continues to keep blossoming.

“For all those guys, and for the USA in general, it’s such a special accomplishment,” Peeke added. “Hockey players, fans across the world — that was pretty special to watch. That was super nerve-racking, though, to be honest with you. Happy for Charlie and Sway. That’s obviously some of the highest of highs that you can have right there.”

"It was awesome. Obviously, he played a big role, just like he does with us. Showed up in big moments, made big plays in both ends,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “With what he’s been through this year, and a little bit of last year, very happy for him for sure.”

“The things especially with, even Sway, and Charlie — the things they went through the past year, two years, this year,'' head coach Marco Sturm said. "To have them come home with gold, that for me makes me happy,” he said. “Of course, they’re one of us. So we’re really excited.”

Jon Cooper blasts overtime rules in Gold Medal Game

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper was not happy with the overtime rules, where the game was cutdown from 5-on-5 to 3-on-3. There was just too much talent on the ice to think that it was going to go to a shootout after 20 minutes. After the game, Cooper expressed his frustration with OT. rules.

"You take four players off the ice, now hockey’s not hockey anymore,'' said Cooper. "There’s a reason overtime and shootouts are in play — it’s all TV-driven to end games, so it’s not a long time. There’s a reason why it's not in the Stanley Cup final or playoffs."

I get his frustration that it should be 5-on-5 to play it out, but if that was the case, and it went to a shootout, he would likely feel the same way if Canada lost. The rules are what they are, but they definitely need to be looked at long and hard.

Providence Bruins winning streak snapped

All good things must come to an end at some point, and that was the case for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the weekend. After winning their 13th straight game with a win over the Belleville Senators on Friday, the P-Bruins lost to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-2, on Saturday night before suffering a second straight loss, this time to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon.