Team USA captures Olympic Gold Medal with epic overtime win over Canada

Before the Olympics started, the hockey world was hoping for a Canada/United States final in the Gold Medal Game. After both teams survived mutiple scares over the last few days, the two favorites met on Sunday morning in the game everyone was waiting for.

As expected, it was a back-and-forth game, and it came down to sudden-death overtime. Matt Boldy opened the scoring in the first period for the United States in the first period before Cale Makar tied the game late in the second period. As much as Canada dominated the second and third period, thanks to Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets between the pipes.

In overtime, which was 3-on-3, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes buried the game-winner in the extra session as the United States stunned Canada, 2-1, to capture the Gold Medal 46 years after the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid.

Charlie McAvoy & Jeremy Swayman and United States win Gold Medal

Talk about something to remember for the rest of their lives. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goalie Jermey Swayman are returning to Boston sometime this week. Why sometime this week? Well, the major blizzard and crippling snowstorm to devastate the Northeast is forcing the players to fly to Miami until the airports are open in Boston, New York, and other cities that are going to be devastated by the storm.

Anyway, McAvoy played a big part in the win for the United States on defense, while Swayman played in just one game, but both are donning the Gold Medal after Hughes scored the game-winner. It was the second game-winner from a Hughes brother in these Olympics after Quinn scored the game-winner in overtime against Sweden on Wednesday to advance Team USA to the semifinals against Finland.

It was a game for the ages that nobody will forget for a long time, and 46 years after capturing the Gold Medal with an upset of the Soviet Union, this generation of United States players took down Canada. What a tournament that didn't disappoint.