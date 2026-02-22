Bruins Charlie McAvoy allows Jack Hughes have his memorable Olympic moment

When hockey fans look back on the 2026 Olympic Gold Medal Game in years or even decades, they are going to remember the Jack Hughes game-winning goal in overtime to the United States' 2-1 victory.

They will also look back at the 41 saves from United States goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Truth be told, the only reason the game was in overtime was because of the Winnipeg Jets' goalie. He made save after save and only allowed a second-period Cale Makar shot as the only one that got by him. However, for all the saves he made against Canada's best, the save he got from teammate Charlie McAvoy may go down as the save that made capturing gold possible.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made game-saving stop late in the third period

Canada was pushing in the third period and nearly got the potential game-winning goal when Tom Wilson's shot flipped up in the air past Hellebuyck and was destined for the back of the net. McAvoy was behind his goaltender and stopped the shot and quickly cleared it away. With the rebound still around the goal, Hellebuyck was eventually able to stop it.

While that play may go unnoticed by many people, it shouldn't by Bruins fans. That's the player McAvoy is, always making a play that saves a game. Talk about a full-circle moment, just one year after maybe the toughest February of his career.

Last year in the 4 Nations Face Off, he suffered an injury that ended up not only knocking him out of the tournament, but also the rest of the season for the Bruins. In November this season, he took a puck to the face off a deflected shot that caused him to miss significant time. He came back and wore a bubble shield, something he kicked during the Olympic Games. Now he played a big role in the United States, capturing the Gold.

Talk about coming full circle. McAvoy has gone from multiple brutal injuries and a lot of missed games to making one of the biggest plays of the Olympics in helped the United States win their first Gold Medal in 46 years.