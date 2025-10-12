Boston Bruins News: Impressive debut, soaring prospect, preseason purchases

When Hampus Lindholm went down with an injury in the first period of Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win for the Boston Bruins against the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Marco Sturm said after the game that his left-shot blueliner is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Expect that, regardless of the injury, Sturm said it has nothing to do with his knee injury from last season, and that the Bruins will take it slowly with Lindholm. That slotted Boston native Jordan Harris into the lineup against the Buffalo Sabres in the Black and Gold's 3-1 win on Saturday night. It didn't take long for him to make an impact.

Harris pinched in from the blueline in the first period to collect a puck along the boards and fed Pavel Zacha who opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. Harris played a simple game and impressed Sturm.

ZACHA WITH SOME ZIP pic.twitter.com/cst8LWvttf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 11, 2025

Really good. He came in and felt like he was playing every game so far this season.” “Smart with the puck, simple,” Sturm said. “He can skate. Had some really good sticks, even for his size. He was always in a good spot. I was really happy about his game.”

Marco Sturm happy with the buy-in

There are a lot of people around the NHL surprised that the Bruins are 3-0-0 to begin the season. Nobody saw that coming. Not even the fans. However, after the win over the Sabres, Sturm was happy to see the buy-in from his team.

"The guys, they buy in. I don’t know what else to say,” Sturm said. “You can see it in the game today, everyone is excited to play. Everyone works. We’re a family. That’s what family does – support each other, we help each other.”

Things will be a lot tougher on Monday afternoon when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to the TD Garden for a 1 p.m. face-off. The Bolts are 0-2-0 after regulation losses at home to the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils to begin the season.

Matej Blumel nets Providence's game-winner in OT

While Boston was grinding out a win over Buffalo at home on Saturday night, the Providence Bruins were in Connecticut taking on the Bridgeport Islanders in their season-opener. Matej Blumel was part of the final round of cuts. He ended up scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of a 3-2 P-Bruins victory.

MATEJ BLUMEL OVERTIME WINNER ✅ pic.twitter.com/a4j6S5Wakg — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) October 12, 2025

He buried a pass from Georgii Merkulov 1:04 into overtime for the win. Defenseman Fredric Brunet had a goal and two assists for Providence, and Merkulov scored the other goal as the P-Bruins rallied from an early 2-0 deficit for the win. They have a quick turnaround with a home game on Sunday afternoon against Charlotte.