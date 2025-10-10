Bruins' lose key defenseman with another injury against Blackhawks

Going into this season, the Boston Bruins were excited to be getting healthy on defense with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm after both were lost with season-ending injuries last year. McAvoy was lost in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, but Lindholm was lost a lot earlier than that.

In November, Lindholm was lost in a game against the St. Louis Blues when he blocked a shot off his knee. His recovery faced several obstacles before it was announced that his season was over.

It was a long wait in between games for Lindholm before playing in the Bruins' season-opening 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in the nation's capital. Before the game, it was announced that he was going to be the third alternate captain this year with David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. One day after returning to the lineup, he was ruled out with an injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

The Bruins lose defenseman Hampus Lindholm in the home opener against the Blackhawks

Lindholm played six shifts in the first period and just 4:26 of time on the ice before it was reported by multiple reporters near the end of the period that he wasn't on the bench. He didn't come out to begin the second period, and it was announced during the middle frame that he would not return with a lower-body injury.

UPDATE: Hampus Lindholm (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2025

Just want the injury isn't known, but a lower-body injury is something you don't want to hear. No update will likely be provided until at least after the game, if that, but regardless, with a compact schedule, the Bruins' depth will be tested with their next game on Saturday night at the TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres. Playing on the backend of a back-to-back against a well-rested team is not ideal for the Black and Gold.