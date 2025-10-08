The Bruins add a third alternate captain ahead of their season opener

The Boston Bruins are set to begin their 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. With many new faces on the Bruins, the lineup will look unfamiliar to many Boston fans.

After the departure of Brad Marchand at last year’s trade deadline, the Bruins organization decided that it was in the best interest of the team not to immediately name a new captain. Instead, the alternate captains from last season (David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy) would remain in their roles.

Additionally, the team announced on Wednesday morning that veteran defenseman Hampus Lindholm would don an ‘A’ on his sweater to begin the season. The Bruins will look to their three alternate captains to be the primary leaders in the locker room

What to expect from Hampus Lindholm

On a roster that appears to lack premier talent, Hampus Lindholm is one of the few standouts. Despite only playing 17 games last season, Lindholm’s 762 games played in his career trail only Elias Lindholm on the current roster.

Hampus Lindholm has been a steady presence when healthy for Boston and will look to bolster a strong defensive core. He has 313 points in his career with a plus/minus of 147. If he’s fully healthy, he provides a 200-foot game that the Bruins desperately need, given their lack of scoring depth.

He’ll be paired with right-handed defenseman Andrew Peeke. Peeke struggled at times last season, boasting a -10 plus/minus rating, but could benefit from playing alongside Lindholm.

“It’s been way too long,” said Hampus Lindholm during training camp. “I think I’ve always been a leader in how I play and how I carry myself.”

His excitement is palpable, and if he can play at or near his potential, it’ll provide a massive boost to a team with several question marks heading into the season.