4 Boston Bruins Records David Pastrnak Will Destroy

The preseason countdown is on, and the B's are beginning training camp in a month. Right wing, David Pastrnak, already has high sights set on this upcoming 2025-26 season. He is aware of what he could potentially bring to the ice by stating, "I know I’m a leader and Boston’s game will depend on me. We have to continue to work together, improve, and help the young guys.” Aside from skating faster and shooting better, how exactly can he improve come September? Here are 4 records he is about to obliterate.

1) Power Play Goals

In the all-time Bruins list of PPG, powerhouse Ray Bourque takes the lead with a career high of 164. However, Pasta follows him with 122 at #6. Power play goals are definitely within David's skill set, as he has consistently made the top PPG numbers throughout several seasons. In the 2016-2017 season, he only made 10, but by the 2022-23 season, he was effortlessly racking up 18 PPG by season's end. He's continually improved and has made this list during the years in between.

Pasta shoots anytime he gets the puck, which is how his goals happen. Any opponent will tell you their objective is to not leave him alone with the puck, especially during the power plays.

2) Game Winning Goals

Pastrnak ranks #5 on this Bruins all-time leaderboard for GWG. His most recent impressive number came from the 2022-2023 season when he alone scored 13 GWG. With numbers being put up like this, fans will hands-down tell you that's part of what made that season so impressive. Pasta's skills helped lead the team to a home record of 34-4-3 during that unforgettable year.

Bringing in a new coach and keeping his leadership role on the team are both reasons enough why he would continue to break his own records. The boys already have their sights set on making the Stanley Cup playoffs next year, so this is an easy way for him to contribute to the team's success.

3) Hat Tricks

One of the most unbelievable skills of any player during a single game has got to be the hat trick. According to Hockey-Reference.com, Pasta is sitting at #2 for the most career hat tricks. He has so far collected 19 hats, falling short of Bruins' legend Phil Esposito, who has 26. Pasta is no stranger to breaking his own records. With Esposito not being a current player and with plenty more years left of the Pasta party, nothing will stop him from breaking this record, and this season is the one in which to accomplish that.

4) Even Strength Goals

The Chief currently has the record for even-strength goals on the B's, followed closely behind ex-captain Brad Marchand. Once again, Pastrnak is towards the top of this list because it relates to what he does best - shooting the puck. No matter how strong your defense is, you cannot score any goals if you don't shoot the puck. Aside from Marchy, Pasta is the only active player at the top of that list, not to mention the only Bruin remaining at the top.

He falls 5 goals shy of Patrice Bergeron's record, and 6 behind Rick Middleton. We've seen Pasta get so close to breaking records that when he puts his mind to breaking them, he often exceeds those goals. Falling so closely behind Bergy and Nifty's numbers is sure to entice him to move up the ranks on this record well before playoff time.

As if we need any more convincing on Pastrnak's approaching self-record-breaking season, Cam Neely reiterates his optimistic outlook on the restructured black-and-gold. He reported, "...It's quite a journey, and it's quite a story. And I think he's (Sturm) going to be - I think all of us will be pleasantly surprised by what we see on the ice.” New Bruins' coach Marco Sturm brings new tricks and tactics to push his new team beyond how they performed last year.

The new coaching style, combined with Pasta's self-proclaimed determination for improvement, along with the return of Bruins favorites Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, will fill TD Garden with palpable energy come opening night. Will Sturm help to push Pastrnak to break all 4 of these records this season? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!