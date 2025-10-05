Another round of Bruins cuts sends some big names on waivers & a prospect to the AHL

With training camp and preseason games in the books, it's time everyone turns their attention to the 2025-26 regular season. On Sunday, the Boston Bruins made another round of cuts and placed four players on waivers.

The Bruins announced that they have placed Jonathan Aspirot, Matej Blumel, Michael DiPietro, and Alex Steeves on waivers for assignment to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). They also sent Matthew Poitras to the P-Bruins to begin the season.

It was not surprising to see some of the names on the list. Blumel had a solid beginning to camp and preseason games, but he tailed off toward the end and finds himself on waivers. He was a scoring machine for the Dallas Stars AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, last season, and Boston was hoping to find some offense, but he couldn't find his way onto the roster.

DiPietro is a very interesting name that will draw some interest from some teams. There were rumors back in June, and according to Kevin Weekes of ESPN, there were teams interested in making an offer to him if he hit free agency. Boston general manager Don Sweeney re-signed him. He ended up losing the backup goaltending battle to Joonas Korpisalo, which was not a big surprise.

One team that might have an interest in DiPietro was the Edmonton Oilers, but last week, they acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth, which would likely take them out of the running for DiPietro. In an ideal world, nobody claims him and gets to Providence, and he remains with the Bruins.

Poitras is in the same boat as Fabian Lysell, where he is caught up in a numbers game with the offseason bottom-six addition Sweeney made in free agency. It'll be interesting to see how both players react to being sent to the AHL again.