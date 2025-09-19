Fabian Lysell impressed at first day of Bruins training camp

Fabian Lysell is running out of time to stake his claim on the Boston Bruins roster. Bruins fans have been waiting for him to get the call-up over his past three seasons in Providence, but the front office always finds someone more deserving of the honor. Lysell finally got the chance to prove himself at the NHL level with 12 games this past season, recording just three points in the process.

Lysell's performance wasn't too disappointing, as he showed flashes of why he was a first-overall pick in 2021. Joe Sacco didn't put him in the best position to succeed on a flailing Bruins roster, which is part of the reason why his point totals were lower than you would want. Three points in 12 games while playing in that bottom-six last season is to be expected.

Lysell isn't the type of player you want playing a checking role. He needs to be with other offensive players to succeed, but it's hard for coaches to do that as he lacks in the physicality and defensive responsibility departments. The belief was that if Lysell plays on a line with other offensive-minded players, the group would be susceptible to defensive collapses.

In order for Lysell to grab a full-time spot on the NHL roster, he has to show some other elements to his game. Marco Sturm's new system preaches straight-line speed and a simplistic offensive approach, which in past years wouldn't be a good thing for Lysell. However, it seems like the young player has gotten the message about sticking in the league, if he continues on the trajectory he showed at the first day of training camp.

Mentioned this on @TheSkatePod earlier but an observation from BOS on-ice sessions today was that Fabian Lysell had probably the best showing among “bubble forwards”. No one had a “bad day” but Lysell was noticeably physical and proactive during forechecking drills. #NHLBruins — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) September 18, 2025

Brian DeFelice praised Lysell for his efforts on the first day, noting that he was extra physical and showed a willingness to forecheck. Since this was two of the more prominent knocks on Lysell's game, it could be a good sign that his game is starting to round into form. Of course, doing it on the first day of training camp against your teammates is one thing, but doing it for the entire two weeks and showing it in preseason games is another.

Many pundits have been writing Lysell off as another draft bust, but maybe he proves those doubters wrong this season. He has some peers to help him settle in, like Elias and Hampus Lindholm and Viktor Arvidsson, who are three fellow Swedish players who have been able to carve out lengthy careers. Perhaps their guidance and leadership can help Lysell become an NHL player.

The team is searching for any type of victory this season, and Lysell proving he can hang with the big boys would be a massive win for the team's future.