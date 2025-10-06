Boston Bruins News: Head-scratching roster decision, former prospect claimed, slim playoff odds

The Boston Bruins announced a final round of cuts on Sunday. They placed four players on waivers, including goalie Michael DiPietro, and they sent prospect Matthew Poitras to the American Hockey League (AHL). One name missing from the release was John Beecher, who appears to have made the roster out of camp.

Keeping Beecher over Poitras is likely a decision for his ability to kill penalties and being better at the face-off dot. In hindsight, Poitras needs to play, and getting fourth-line shifts averaging 10-12 minutes a night is not what he needs right now. He'll be one of the first forwards likely called up if Marco Sturm needs a forward at some point from the AHL.

Brandon Bussi claimed by Hurricanes

After a run with the P-Bruins between the pipes, Brandon Bussi left this summer in free agency, signing with the Florida Panthers. He joined former Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka in signing in South Florida.

On Saturday, Bussi was placed on waivers, and on Sunday, he was claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes. In a strange development, shortly after it was announced that Carolina claimed him, the Bruins put DiPietro on waivers. Oh, the NHL drama with the waiver wire.

Bruins playoff chances don't look great

The consensus around the hockey world is that the Bruins will finish on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After finishing tied for last place in the Eastern Conference last year with the Philadelphia Flyers, there were not a lot of offseason moves by general manager Don Sweeney that moved the needle.

According to MoneyPuck.com, the Bruins have just a 14.5% chance to find their way into the postseason. The only other Eastern Conference team below them is the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks having a worse percentage.