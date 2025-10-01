Boston Bruins News: Former prospect scoring, net returns, that fun feeling again

When the Boston Bruins released their roster for Monday night's preseason home game against the Philadelphia Flyers, one name popped off from the list: goalie Jeremy Swayman. It would be his first action this preseason ahead of next Wednesday's season-opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8.

Swayman stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in the 3-2 shootout loss, but truth be told, he'd like to have both goals back. The first goal came following a turnover he had behind the Bruins' net, then the second was on a shot from the circle that he would admit needed to be stopped. He did make some big saves in the third period and overtime to get his team to the shootout. What did he think of his performance?

“I want to be a steady heartbeat of this team. They expect greatness out of me every game, and I do myself,” Swayman said. “I just want to make sure I am a steady Eddie, not get too high, not get too low, get in front of the puck and be there for my team.”

Following the game, Sturm said that Swayman would get one more start before the season opener. Boston will play the Capitals on the road Thursday night before wrapping up the preseason at home against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Kuraly relishes scoring inside the TD Garden again

Who says you can never come home? The Bruins signed Sean Kuraly as a free agent this summer after he left for the Columbus Blue Jackets a few years ago. Against the Flyers, he tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, he he deflected a pass from David Pastrnak over former Bruins' goalie Dan Vladar.

“It felt good,” Kuraly said. “Just to be back and get into routine and get in front of a crowd that, it didn’t feel so much like preseason with them there. It was fun.”

During his first time with Boston, he was a fan-favorite on the fourth line, a spot that he's expected to center once again in 2025-26.

Former Bruins prospect impressing in Panthers camp

When the Bruins selected center Jack Studnicka 53rd overall and in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, there were a lot of people who loved the pick. He was seen by some as the center in waiting for some of the Black and Gold's greats down the middle. Those expectations were a bit overboard.

He was traded in 2022 by general manager Don Sweeney to the Vancouver Canucks and he also spent time with the San Jose Sharks. This summer he singed as a free agent with the Florida Panthers and he is impressing this preseason. Against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, he had a productive night.

Studnicka scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Panthers beat the Hurricanes, 4-3. In his first camp with the defending Stanley Cup champs, Studnicka is hoping to stick around once the regular season begins.

“It’s cool,” Studnicka said. “I don’t know if I have one of those on an NHL ice sheet. Preseason or not, it’s cool. I think my game really fits the system that they’re trying to play really well. I like to play fast with my stick out to try and break up plays. Goal scoring aside, I think it’s been good so far.”