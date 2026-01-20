Boston Bruins News: Goalie fight, Dallas Stars, Patriots player wins over Boston fans

The Boston Bruins have won six straight after they took down the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night in the Windy City, 5-2. It didn't look good for the Black and Gold through the first 20 minutes after the Blackhawks scored a goal after a questionable penalty was called on Nikita Zadorov, and Casey Mittlestadt was tripped by former Bruin Nick Foligno, trying to chase down Chicago's goal-scorer.

However, as they have done multiple times, they stuck to their system, and it paid off with five straight goals for the win. It was good to see the defenseman get involved with three goals, two from Mason Lohrei and one from Charlie McAvoy. Now they make the final stop on their two-game trip on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, in what will be a very difficult game for Marco Sturm's group.

Dallas went on a 14-1-2 run in November and December, but they enter the game against Boston with a 2-6-4 stretch and are currently losers of three games in a row. Regardless, they are still a terrific team and will pose a monster challenge for the Bruins.

Patriots WR wins over Bruins fans

Boston sports fans will have the New England Patriots to root for in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos on the road. Bruins fans have a new favorite on the Patriots in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

On Monday, one day after their Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, Boutte told the media that he has a German Shepherd named ‘Bruin’. As expected, you can imagine why he named him that. That's right, because of the Boston Bruins.

Frustration boiling over in South Florida?

It has been a struggle through the first half of the season for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Injuries have played a huge role in their struggles, among other things. On Monday night against the San Jose Sharks, the frustration may have reached a boiling point for the season.

In the third period, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky skated down to the Sharks end to fight San Jose goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. Both were hit with fighting majors and minors for leaving the crease. It was an entertaining fight, but clearly, frustration is taking over with Florida, which is currently on the outside looking in for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff berth.