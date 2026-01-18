Boston Bruins News: Mason Lohrei, Hampus Lindholm, trade rumors, soaring prospect

As trade rumors swirl, the Boston Bruins keep on rolling. Entering their game on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off a short two-game road trip, there have been trade rumors around the Bruins and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

It remains to be seen just what ends up happening, but there were signs on Saturday afternoon after the Flames' 4-2 win over the New York Islanders that there could be something in the works. The Black and Gold are rumored to be in on him, and part of the package could include defenseman Mason Lohrei. Against the Blackhawks, the former Ohio State standout made a case to remain in Boston if he is indeed in trade rumors.

Boston fell behind 2-0 after the first period, but scored three goals in the second period and two more in the third period for a 5-2 win at the United Center to sweep the season series against their Original Six foes. Lohrei played a key role in the win with two goals.

Charlie McAvoy began the comeback with a goal in the second period, and Lohrei scored his first of the two goals on the night to tie the game. Viktor Arvidsson scored what turned out to be the game-winner late in the second before a Lohrei strike in the third period on the power play, and a goal shortly after from Marat Khusnutdinov sealed the win. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves for the win. Beginning the trip and winning a sixth in a row was big, and head coach Marco Sturm spoke about it before the game.

“It’s easier when things are going well or the other way – could be both ways – when you are in one spot. We were at home, and it feels like you have a rhythm going on, the crowd, and things are going well,” said Sturm. “The challenging part now is, can you bring it on the road, too, now. It’s a different environment, a different city…we’ve got to make sure we stay sharp and stay within our game.”

The Bruins will head to Texas to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, but now eyes will turn to rumors over the next couple of days and Andersson. The Vegas Golden Knights are the other team reportedly involved in talks with Calgary, and who knows, another team might get in the mix. However, for one night, Lohrei brokeout with his career- two-goal game in a big win over the Blackhawks.

Hampus Lindholm returns from IR

There was some good news for the Bruins before the game. After missing the last two weeks with an injury, Hampus Lindholm returned to the lineup against Chicago and was activated off injured reserve. It was a big addition and came two days after Andrew Peeke left the game against the Seattle Kraken in the first period on Thursday night with a lower-body injury.

Lindholm was on the third pairing with Mason Lohrei, with Jonathan Aspirot drawing in on the first pairing with Charlie McAvoy and Nikita Zadorov on the second pair with Henri Jokiharju. Peeke was scratched, and to make room for Lindholm, Billy Sweezey, called up on an emergency basis before the trip, was assigned to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Providence Bruins shutout Monsters

The good times kept rolling for the Providence Bruins on Saturday night with a 5-0 shutout of the Cleveland Monsters. Once again, goaltender Michael DiPietro was strong between the pipes with 21 saves.

Offensively, Matej Blumel tallied two goals, while Riley Tufte, Fabian Lysell, and Brett Harrison also scored for the P-Bruins, who will host Cleveland on Sunday afternoon again.