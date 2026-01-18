Bruins coach Marco Strum said what should fear other teams for the rest of the season

One thing that we have learned about the 2025-26 Boston Bruins over the last few weeks is that they are gaining confidence in their style of play. It took some time to get used to under first-year coach Marco Sturm, but now they are more comfortable and the results are beginning to show.

One area where the Black and Gold have thrived is taking the lead into the third period. That's why the end of the second period on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center was so big.

Two first-period goals from the Blackhawks gave them a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Things were not looking great. However, second-period goals from defensemen Mason Lohrei and Charlie McAvoy tied things up. Then in the final minute, Viktor Arvidsson buried a pass from Pavel Zacha for a 3-2 lead. All that stood between Boston and a sixth straight win was 20 more minutes. No problem, again.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm said what no teams want to hear the rest of the season

The Bruins went out over the final 20 minutes and took a workmanlike approach and shut down the Blackhawks, thanks in large part to goalie Joonas Korpisalo, and Lohrei's second goal of the game, along with a Marat Khusnutdinov goal, was more than enough for a 5-2 win. After the game, Sturm said what no team wanted to hear about the Black and Gold.

“I think that confidence now, going into the third period, we aren’t afraid,” said Sturm. “In the past, it has been our best period. That was the mindset today. The guys are willing to defend... defending, not panicking, still making plays.”

Confidence is something the Bruins have been playing with lately, and now, locking down the system with a lead heading into the third period is not great news for the rest of the league. It turns the game into a 40-minute game where, if you are trailing Boston, it's going to be difficult to come back. The formula is currently working for the Bruins, who are squarely in the playoff mix.