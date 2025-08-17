Boston Bruins News: Former prospect gets new home, trade rumors, analyst fawns over defenseman

As we enter mid-August, this is the "quiet part of the offseason" for NHL teams and general managers. For the Boston Bruins and GM Don Sweeney, there are questions as to whether or not he's done adding and subtracting to his roster ahead of training camp opening in mid-September. According to one NHL analyst, he just might not be.

Jeff Marek appeared on the Sekeres and Price podcast and thinks that Sweeney might be cooking up a move or two soon. He mentioned two unsurprising names, Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt, as players who could be moved and are likely drawing interest from other clubs. Last week, one hockey analyst linked the Vancouver Canucks to both Zacha and Mittlestadt as possible options to fill their need for a second-line center. Whether or not something gets done remains to be seen, but you can bet the closer we get to the season beginning, the more rumors are going to be out there.

Former Boston Bruins prospect Reilly Walsh heading overseas

In the summer of 2023, Sweeney made a deal with the New Jersey Devils, acquiring forward Reilly Walsh in exchange for Shane Bowers. I know, not exactly a move that moved the needle, but it filled out the roster for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

A third-round pick of New Jersey in the 2017 Entry Draft, Walsh played in 60 games, scoring nine goals and dishing out 19 assists for the P-Bruins in 2023-24 before leaving in free agency last summer to sign with the Los Angeles Kings. After a year with their AHL club, the Ontario Reign, Walsh is going overseas to continue his career. According to Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News, Walsh signed to play for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

NHL analyst fawns over Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy

It hasn't exactly been an offseason of moves that are going to excite Bruins fans ahead of the 2025-26 season. When the dust settles and training camp begins, the two biggest moves might end up being with defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm returning from injuries. Former NHL blueliner Thomas Hickey said on the NHL Network, the Bruins go as McAvoy goes.

“You talk about importance to a hockey team, the Bruins go as (McAvoy) goes,” said Hickey, who played for the New York Islanders. “He’s got some snarl, he’s got some edge. He’s a big guy, he’s strong, but what stands out the most to me when I watch him play is the confidence. He exudes it all over the ice.”

McAvoy came in at No. 11 on the NHL Network's Top 20 defenseman for the upcoming season, and he is without a doubt the leader on the backend for the Black and Gold. Getting both McAvoy and Lindholm back should make the defense that much better, and now Boston needs both to remain healthy this season.