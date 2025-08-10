Bruins finally get some extremely positive offseason injury news

When Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked a shot against the St. Louis Blues on the penalty kill last November, little did the left-shot blueliner and fans know that it was the last time he would be seen on skates for the Black and Gold in 2024-25.

Lindholm suffered a fractured kneecap on the play and underwent surgery. Then he had a setback in his recovery, which ended up costing him the rest of the season in what was a disaster of a season for the Bruins. General manager Don Sweeney and Lindholm sounded optimistic that he would be ready for training camp in September, but given all the setbacks he had, it was a wait-and-see for the player and the organization.

As we enter the month of August, you can start to see the NHL season just over a month away with training camp beginning on Sept. 17 for the Black and Gold. Accoridng to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, the Bruins defenseman will be ready to go at Warrior Ice Arena with the rest of his teammates.

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm cleared for training camp

In a phone interview with Dupont, Lindholm informed the Globe scribe that his fractured kneecap is fully healed and is 100% ready to go when training camp kicks off on Sept. 17. That is some good news for Bruins fans in an offseason that has not been headlined by a lot of good news.

Enjoyable phone chat this week with Hampus Lindholm (for this Sunday's hockey notes).

B's veteran D'man says fractured kneecap is fully healed -- and he is 100 pct go for Sept. 17 start of camp. Hopes to be w/ Three Crowns in Milano-Cortina for '26 Games. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) August 9, 2025

It hasn't been the big retool this offseason to date for the Bruins and their fans, but the two biggest offseason additions to Boston for next season might be getting both Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy back in the lineup for next season. Those would be huge additions for Boston on the backend after losing them both to injuries last season. McAvoy's injury occurred in the 4 Nations Faceoff in February.

There is still time for Sweeney to make some additions to the roster for the upcoming season, but getting Lindholm back healthy and McAvoy is certainly some good news in an offseason that hasn't been filled with as much as fans would have hoped.