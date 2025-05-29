Charlie McAvoy's injury began Bruins major collapse over final two months of season

There were several factors that contributed to the Boston Bruins' 2024-25 season not going as planned. Injuries, underperforming players, poor roster construction, and mediocre goaltending all contributed to their decline from a Presidents’ Trophy-winning team just two years ago to last place in the Eastern Conference and a lottery team.

One of those players who was lost was defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was injured in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and was not seen again. Would the Bruins have made the playoffs had he not suffered a season-ending injury? Probably not, but it certainly was an injury that Boston tested the depth on the back end after Hampus Lindholm was lost in November. How did McAvoy fare before the season-ending injury? Let’s grade his short season.

Charlie McAvoy’s Performance

McAvoy played in 50 games, so it wasn’t a short sample size, and when he was in the lineup, he was one of the Bruins' better defensemen. As usual, he was one of their top defensemen in time on ice and had seven goals and 16 assists. If there was one takeaway from the season, from when he was in the lineup and out, he struggled at times on the top power play unit. Moving forward, getting him off his feet on the power play and giving those duties to Mason Lohrei or Hampus Lindholm is a decision for the Black and Gold’s next coach.

Boston was not happy with the way that his injury was handled by the medical staff for Team USA in the 4 Nations. What was even more impressive was the way he played before the injury in the tournament against Canada in Pool Play, where he was the best Team USA defender.

Charlie McAvoy Moving Forward

Looking ahead, McAvoy is hoping to make a full recovery this summer and be ready for training camp in September fully healthy. Remaining on the top pairing is a no-brainer, but who his partner is remains to be seen. Will it be Lindholm, Lohrei, or Nikita Zadorov? Will the Bruins add someone through free agency or a trade? The options in the minors with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) are very few and far between.

If Boston is going to have a bounce-back season as a team that they are hoping for, a fully healthy McAvoy will go a long way toward doing that. Losing your best two-way defensemen has a big effect over time, and the Bruins saw that first-hand over the final two months of the season.