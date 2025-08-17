Analyst has Canucks trying to pluck a forward from Don Sweeney & the Bruins

For the last couple of months, there have been rumors surrounding the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney about potentially trading a center, whether it's Pavel Zacha or Casey Mittlestadt.

Whether or not that happens before training camp begins next month or during the season, it remains to be seen. Sweeney is stuck between a rock and a hard place as he is still looking for a top-six center, but so too are other NHL teams. One team, the Vancouver Canucks, is in a similar boat as the Black and Gold, needing pivots, and one analyst believes that GM Patrik Allvin will look to swing a deal with Sweeney.

Hockey analyst hints at Canucks looking at Bruins to solve second-line center need

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects joined the Sekeres and Price podcast and believes that Vancouver could be looking at either Mittelstadt, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche back in March at the trade deadline as part of the Charlie Coyle trade, or Zacha to fill a need in the middle.

"Yeah, both would represent upgrades, I would feel,'' said Robinson. " I like Mittelstadt. They bring different qualities to their game, but I think Mittelstadt has a little bit higher pure offensive skill. Zacha is the bigger body and can kind of bang a little bit more, but does, you know, he has a couple of decent seasons under his belt too.

"(The) price to acquire, you know, it's not going to be cheap for either of those players, I don't think. Boston's probably going to be a little more open to moving out right now. I think they're in a transitional phase. But yes, I think Vancouver, I'm sure, would be calling on both those players."

Yes, the Bruins are without a doubt in a transitional phase, but Sweeney isn't going to give either player away without getting something of significance in return. If he doesn't, then what a disaster it would be. Both players would be figures in the Black and Gold's lineup this season, so the return needs to be worth it. The NHL is in the dog days of summer, but whether or not Sweeney makes a move remains to be seen; the names of both Boston players being floated about are no coincidence.