Boston Bruins News: Extremely positive injury update, former Bruins coach hired, Zdeno Chara

When the Boston Bruins' defense was hit with injuries in late October, one of the players lost was Jordan Harris. He played in just five games with a goal and two points while logging 15:37 a night. He was inserted into the lineup when Hampus Lindholm went down in the second game of the year against the. Chicago Blackhawks.

After playing in just five games, he too went down with an injury and had ankle surgery in late October. On Tuesday morning at the TD Garden, he was back on the ice for practice, although there is no timetable for his return to the lineup.

“It’s so much fun. I feel like every two seconds I was out there smiling, laughing with the guys, chirping them, they were chirping me,” Harris said. “It was only five games to start the year, but I didn’t take it for granted. Every single shift, every single game, has meant so much to me and my family. I felt good on the ice, and I do feel good. I felt really good and was happy with my start. Hopefully, I can get back into rhythm.”

Former Bruins coach in charge with Blue Jackets

On Monday, the Columbus Blue Jackets fired head coach Dean Evason. He was replaced by former Bruins coach Rick Bowness. He coached the Black and Gold in the 1991-92 season and led them to a 36-32-12 finish. They beat the Buffalo Sabres in seven games in the first round of the playoffs before sweeping the Montreal Canadiens in the second round. They were swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Conference Final.

“Rick Bowness is a tremendous coach with invaluable experience and knowledge, and he will bring a steadiness to our team at an important juncture in our season,” GM Don Waddell said. “He is a good communicator whose teams play with structure, are sound defensively, and we believe he is the right person to bring out the best in our group.”

Columbus is 20-19-7 and after a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night in Bowness' first game as coach.

Zdeno Chara's No. 33 heads to the rafters on Thursday night

The Bruins will close out their five-game homestand on Thursday night when they host the Seattle Kraken. It will be a special night inside the TD Garden as Zdeno Chara's No. 33 will be retired to the rafters to join other Bruins' greats. This is a long-overdue honor, and one completely deserved.