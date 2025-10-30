Latest Jordan Harris injury update is a total nightmare scenario for the Bruins

The Boston Bruins started off this season lookig to be a surprise playoff contender after being huge sellers at last year's trade deadline. The team had a promising start, winning each of their first three games. Since that, the Bruins spiraled out of control, losing seven of their next nine games.

Boston's defense has been a major cause of their troubles. Head coach Marco Sturm placed Mason Lohrei in the doghouse for his play so far this season. Sturm also had criticism for Bruins veteran defenseman Charlie McAvoy for "not being on the same page" as his teammates. To make matters worse, one of the team's more promising defenders is going to be sidelined for much longer than initially anticipated.

The Bruins released a statement on Thursday, revealing that Jordan Harris underwent surgery for a right ankle fracture, and is now expected to be sidelined for around two months. Harris suffered the injury during the team's Oct. 21 game against the Florida Panthers.

“On October 21, Jordan Harris sustained a right ankle fracture during the team’s game against the Florida Panthers. On October 27, he underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation procedure performed by Dr. George Theodore at Mass General Brigham. His expected recovery time is approximately two months," the Bruins announced.

Given the timeline, Harris may very well be sidelined until late December or the start of the 2026 calendar year. Regardless, Harris being unavailable for the Bruins does hurt, as he was one of their bright spots defensively.

Harris joined the Bruins this past offseason after starting his career with the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a homecoming for Harris, as he grew up in Haverhill, Mass. and went to Northeastern University in Boston.

Through five games, Harris recorded one goal and one assist with a plus/minus of 0 in an average of 15:38 of ice time. Those are solid numbers as he filled in for the injured Hampus Lindholm.

With Harris out, the Bruins will likely have to rely on some of their minor league options. Michael Callahan is an obvious option, as he was recently sent down by the Bruins to make room on the roster for Lindholm. The team can call him up again if they so choose. Another option from AHL Providence could be Frederic Brunet, their 2022 fifth-round pick. In seven games with Providence, Brunet recorded two goals, one assist, and a plus/minus of +9.

The Bruins will need to find a way to fix their defense, especially with Harris expected to be out approximately two months.