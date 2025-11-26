Boston Bruins News: Contract terminated, Olympic dreams, lineup flexibility

As part of Don Sweeney's Boston Bruins free agent signing spree over the summer, he brought on a former Toronto Maple Leafs forward, Alex Steeves. He began the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins; however, with a flurry of injuries that have hit the Bruins' forwards, he was called up a couple of weeks ago.

He played against his former team during a two-game home-and-home series the two teams had, and he scored a first-period goal in Boston's 5-3 win at home on Nov. 11. It is the only goal he has scored since he's been up with the Black and Gold to go along with an assist. He has averaged just under 12 minutes a night and played everywhere in the lineup for coach Marco Sturm.

“It’s been really fun to be part of this team and play in different roles and all sorts of stuff,” Steeves said. “Just trying to soak it in, trying to grow every day. There are highs and lows, so just trying to put my best foot forward and really just get more and more comfortable.”

In Sunday night's 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, Steeves was on the second line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie. At practice on Tuesday in New York before Wednesday night's game against the Islanders, he was dropped to the fourth line with Mikey Eyssimont and Sean Kuraly.

Former Bruins forward Milan Lucic has contract terminated

It has been a rough couple of seasons for former Bruins forward Milan Lucic since re-signing in Boston. He has dealt with legal trouble and was eventually released by the Bruins. This summer, he signed a PTO with the St. Louis Blues. He suffered an injury in camp, and once he recovered, he went to the AHL to play for the Springfield Thunderbirds.

On Tuesday, Blues' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the club was releasing Lucic from his PTO.

Morgan Geekie the Olympian?

It remains to be seen how many Bruins players will be taking part in the Olympics this winter in February, but one forward continues to make the case. Morgan Geekie is a long shot at best to play for Team Canada. However, it's something that he's thought of doing.

“Obviously, that’s a dream that every kid in Canada has,” Geekie said. “At the end of the day, I look at the lineup and you go down and I’m like — whose spot are you realistically gonna take? But I appreciate it wholeheartedly — just to have my name in the conversation, no matter how long that list may be.”

Geekie has certainly made a case to be part of the team as he has 17 goals and five on the Bruins' current four-game road trip. The rosters should be announced soon.