Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand trolls, positive David Pastrnak update

It has been 10 days and five games since David Pastrnak was last on the ice for the Boston Bruins with his teammates. He was injured late in the Bruins 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders the night before Thanksgiving. He was spotted on the ice with skills coach John McLean at Warrior Ice Arena the last two days.

After an optional skate for the Bruins ahead of their 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday morning, head coach Marco Sturm gave an update on his superstar forward.

“Some baby steps,” said Sturm. “Hopefully, we’ll have more answers on Monday.”

At this point, the Bruins and their fans will take "baby steps" for a change on Pasta's update. Boston will be completely off on Sunday and return to Warrior Ice Arena on Monday before hitting the road for a three-game road trip beginning on Tuesday night against Jim Montgomery and the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins beat their former coach, 5-2, Thursday night at the TD Garden.

Brad Marchand powers Panthers comeback

Trailing 4-1 midway through the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon at home, the Florida Panthers rallied for a wild 7-6 overtime victory in a game that they needed to win. Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand had a goal and three assists, including a helper on the game-winner in the extra session by Sam Bennett with just four seconds left.

However, during the game, Marchand did Marchand things. During a timeout in overtime and the Blue Jackets at the bench, Marchand skated over to see what Columbus was drawing up, but it was quickly covered up. Of course, it was all in good fun, but Bruins fans have seen that playful side of the former Bruin before.

Providence Bruins win in overtime

After a road trip through Canada, the Providence Bruins hit the road one more time on Saturday night, this time to Springfield to play the Thunderbirds. After blowing a 3-1 lead, the P-Bruins picked up a 4-3 American Hockey League (AHL) win in overtime.

Jake Schmaltz, Patrick Brown, and Fabian Lysell scored in regulation before Dans Locmelis set up Christian Wolanin for the overtime winner. Providence will host Springfield on Sunday afternoon in the backend of the home-and-home.