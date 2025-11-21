The Bruins add depth on defense by signing a veteran NHL blueliner to an AHL PTO

It seems like injuries are piling up like crazy for both the Boston Bruins and the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). For both, injuries are hitting at a bad time, and they are building up throughout the roster.

On defense, Boston is going to be without Charlie McAvoy for the foreseeable future, and they called up Michael Callahan from the AHL for their four-game road trip. While depth is being tested throughout the organization, the Bruins signed a veteran blueliner to an AHL contract and potential depth down the line.

Bruins sign Christian Wolanin to AHL contract

Providence announced they have signed Christian Wolanin to an AHL PTO contract. The 30-year-old played in 58 games in 2024-25 for the Abbotsford Canucks with four goals and 36 assists while playing a part in them winning the Calder Cup Championship. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot was a fourth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators and the 107th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft.

He has played in 86 career NHL games with the Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Buffalo Sabres.

As for what the Bruins' plans are for him, it's to give the P-Bruins depth in the AHL. Could he find his way to Boston? Maybe, but it would call for desperate times. NHL experience is always welcomed, and Wolanin certainly provides that.

Boston's depth on defense can't take any more hits. Hampus Lindholm is back from an injury he suffered earlier this year, and Mason Lohrei has been pressed into full-time action with McAvoy's injury. He has been playing better since his early-season struggles.

Callahan and Jonathan Aspirot are rounding out the roster with Nikita Zadorov and Andrew Peeke in Boston currently, as Marco Sturm is looking to piece his pairings together for the time he is missing McAvoy after he recently underwent surgery.