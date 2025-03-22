Boston Bruins look to take a bite out of the San Jose Sharks

The Boston Bruins began a five-game west coast road trip Thursday night with a 5-1 loss to former coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights. Down 5-0 late in the game, Morgan Geekie helped the Black and Gold avoid a shutout with a goal.

Slipping further down the Eastern Conference playoff race, by the time Boston returns home next month from this trip, they could be in a position to try and secure a rather high lottery pick in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft. The second stop on the trip for the Bruins is Saturday night in Northern California in a game that they should win. Well, then again, we’re talking about the 2024-25 Boston Bruins where nothing is a given.

How to watch the Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks game

This is the second of two meetings this season and the Bruins will be looking for a season sweep, something not said very much this season, after winning the first matchup in January, 6-3. For Bruins fans on the East Coast, it’s going to be another later game starting at 10:30. The game can be seen on NESN, NBCSCA, and ESPN+.

In January’s matchup, the Black and Gold trailed 3-2 entering the third period before getting two goals and an assist from Charlie Coyle to rally with four goals for the win. On Saturday night, the Bruins will not have Coyle available after he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the deadline. Also gone are Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo.

Boston called up prospect forward Fabian Lysell for the trip as an extra forward and interim coach Joe Sacco said that he would play at some point on the trip. If there is a game to get him into, it’s this one. This is the first of a back-to-back with the Bruins flying to Los Angeles after the game for Sunday night’s tilt against the Kings, who are fighting for positioning in the Western Conference playoffs.