Boston Bruins look for revenge for embarrassing loss to Buffalo Sabres in January

This season, the Boston Bruins have picked up some real head-scratching losses. I mean, it feels like almost a weekly occurrence for the Black and Gold. It feels like it has been happening since the puck dropped on the season back in October against the Florida Panthers.

One of those many head-scratching losses happened on Jan. 28 in Western New York against the Buffalo Sabres. After Mason Lohrei got the Bruins off to a good start with the game's first goal, the Bruins were outscored, 7-1, the rest of the way. To compound matters, they allowed four third period goals in the loss.

That left the season series at a game apiece and the two teams will meet at the TD Garden on Monday night with the Black and Gold looking for revenge with both rosters looking different following the trade deadline.

How to watch Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins with & without cable

This will be the third of four matchups between the Atlantic Division foes this season and the last one in Boston. The game can be watched beginning at 7 o'clock on NESN, MSG-B, ESPN+, or FuboTV. The final matchup this season will take place in Buffalo on April 6.

Buffalo comes into the game off a shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon, while the Black and Gold come in off a 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning later Saturday night. This is the final home game for the Bruins in the month of March as they will head West beginning Thursday night in Vegas.

Former Boston defenseman Connor Clifton will come to town with the Sabres while new Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju will play against his former team that he requested a trade from at the deadline on March 7 and landed in Boston as insurance when general manager Don Sweeney traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.