Boston Bruins goalie leads Team USA to historic victory in IIHF World Championship

In the IIFH World Championship quarterfinals, two heavyweights, Team Canada and Czechia, were stunningly bounced from the tournament, opening the door for the four remaining teams, the United States, host Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland, to win it. Denmark stunned Canada with two late goals in the quarters for a 2-1 victory, while the Swiss eliminated Austria, 6-0.

The first semifinal was played on Saturday morning with Team USA battling Sweden, looking for a berth in the Gold medal game on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET. Thanks to Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman, Team USA will be looking for history as the youngest team in the tournament.

Team USA advances to IIHF World Championship Game as Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman powers win over Sweden

Two days after stopping 20 shots in a 5-2 victory over Finland in the quarterfinals, Swayman returned between the pipes for Team USA coach Ryan Warsofsky, and it was the correct decision. The former University of Maine standout was more than up for the challenge as he made some key saves before his team could pull away with two goals in each period for a 6-2 win for their first IIHF World Championship semifinal win in 93 years.

Swayman faced only three shots in the opening period, but faced nine in the first 10-plus minutes of the second and was up for the challenge. His best save was a blocker save off a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. It was another game where Swayman looked confident in goal, controlling rebounds and making some big reaction saves, areas he struggled this past season with the Bruins.

The win over Sweden also means that Swayman gets bragging rights in the locker room next season with Bruins teammate Elias Lindholm, who played better in this tournament like Swayman, despite the first-year Bruin potting a third-period goal on his Boston netminder. Lindholm had a couple of Grade A chances but was denied on both on the doorstep.

Team USA will play either Denmark or Switzerland in Sunday's Gold Medal Game.