Swayman Outduels Pastrnak as Team USA Tops Czechia 5-2 in World Championship Clash

On Tuesday, Jeremy Swayman, the Boston Bruins goaltender, was in net for Team USA’s 5-2 win over Czechia in the final preliminary round game at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark. Facing a Czech team that came in undefeated with a 33-9 scoring edge, Swayman did his job, helping the U.S. secure a win that keeps them alive for the quarterfinals on May 22.

In the first period, Swayman faced early pressure from Czechia’s offense, led by his Bruins teammate David Pastrnak. He stopped several shots to keep the game scoreless until the U.S. scored late to take a 1-0 lead. The second period was tougher. Pastrnak tied it 1-1 with a sharp shot, and Martin Necas followed with another to put Czechia ahead 2-1. Swayman saw 16 shots through the first two periods, and while he kept the game close, those two goals exposed some gaps in his positioning. The U.S. outshot Czechia 36-16, which showed their offensive push but also meant Swayman had to stay alert despite the shot disparity.

The third period saw the U.S. pull ahead with a 3-2 lead after two quick goals. Czechia didn’t let up, and the game got heated, with seven penalties called. Swayman made enough saves to hold the lead, though he wasn’t tested as heavily as earlier. The U.S. added a goal to make it 4-2, and an empty-netter after Czechia pulled Karel Vejmelka sealed the 5-2 score. Swayman’s effort was enough to get the job done against a strong Czech offense, even if it wasn’t flawless.

Swayman Inconsistent, But Good Enough

Across the tournament, Swayman’s play has been inconsistent. On May 13, he posted a 6-0 shutout against Hungary, stopping all 19 shots, which was a solid outing. But on May 16 against Norway, he let in five goals on 18 shots in a 6-5 overtime win, raising questions about his reliability against tougher teams. In four starts, splitting time with Alex Nedeljkovic, Swayman’s stats show a 1.97 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. Those numbers are decent but not standout, reflecting a goaltender who’s been serviceable but not dominant.

This win over Czechia, the U.S.’s first against them in the tournament, broke their perfect record. For Swayman, in his second World Championship, it’s another game under his belt. As Team USA heads to the quarterfinals, he’ll need to tighten up to help their push for a gold medal, something they haven’t won since 1933.