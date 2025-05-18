Elias Lindholm Dominates 2025 IIHF Worlds, Fuels Hopes for Bruins’ 2025-26 Bounce Back

Elias Lindholm has taken the 2025 IIHF World Championship by storm, leading the tournament in points and sparking optimism for a resurgent Boston Bruins season in 2025-26. Co-hosted by Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, the championship has showcased Lindholm’s elite skills, offering a glimpse of the impact he could have in Boston.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm gaining confidence at 2025 IIHF World Championship

After Saturday’s action, Lindholm tops the scoring charts with ten points (six goals, four assists) in six games for Team Sweden, tying teammate David Pastrnak and Colorado forward Nathan Mackinnon. His standout performance came against Slovenia, where he scored a natural hat trick in a 4-0 win, helping Sweden secure a perfect 6-0 record and a quarterfinal spot. Lindholm’s 75% faceoff win rate against Latvia and playmaking ability have been pivotal.

This dominance contrasts sharply with Lindholm’s 2024-25 NHL season. Signed to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract, he was expected to anchor Boston’s top-six. However, a back injury from August disrupted his training camp, leading to a slow start. He finished with 17 goals and 30 assists in 82 games, respectable but below expectations. The Bruins missed the playoffs, with Lindholm’s early struggles a factor. Yet, a late-season surge, six goals and nine assists in his final 16 games alongside Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, hinted at a turnaround.

Lindholm’s World Championship performance suggests he’s rediscovering his peak form. His confidence is evident, with his scoring and vision reminiscent of his 40-goal season with Calgary in 2021-22. His chemistry with Pastrnak, evident in their shared scoring lead, could translate to a dynamic Bruins top line. Lindholm’s two-way play, including faceoff wins and defensive reliability, aligns with Boston’s structured style. Playing in Stockholm likely boosts his morale, a factor that could carry into the NHL season.

For the Bruins, Lindholm’s resurgence is critical after their playoff miss. A healthy Lindholm centering Pastrnak and Geekie could form a potent line, complemented by centers like Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. His performance could stabilize Boston’s forward group and support their defensive core, including young talents like Mason Lohrei.

Lindholm's turnaround isn't guaranteed. The World Championship’s intensity doesn’t match the NHL’s, and Lindholm must stay healthy. Boston also needs to address goaltending and defensive consistency. Still, Lindholm’s ten points and two-way dominance signal a return to form. If he sustains this level, he could be the catalyst for a Bruins redemption in 2025-26.