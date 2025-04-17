Mason Lohrei, the Boston Bruins’ 24-year-old defenseman, is a study in contrasts—a player whose potential excites fans but whose inconsistent play has them running to X to voice their frustrations. A second round pick in 2020, Lohrei has become a key piece of Boston’s rebuilding d core in the 2024-25 season after injuries ended Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm's seasons. As the Bruins enter a transition era, his blend of size, skill, and occasional mistakes makes him a focal point of hope and scrutiny. Here’s a look at the good and the bad with Mason Lohrei, a player with the potential to shape Boston’s future.

Let’s start with the good. You can’t teach size. Lohrei, who measures in at 6’5” and 220 lbs, draws physical comparisons to Tampa Bay Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman. Like Hedman, his size doesn’t slow him down; in fact, the offensive zone is where Lohrei has thrived. His 5 goals and 28 assists in 77 games led all Bruins defensemen in 2024-25. His poise on the power play is a great sign and, hopefully, will continue to grow with more talent added to the team in the future.

Now, the bad. Defensive miscues, like misreading rushes or overcommitting, have been costly at times. Lohrei’s -43 +/- rating was the worst in the league this season and will have to improve if he wants to be a top-pairing defenseman. Lohrei has struggled at times with gap control, though interim coach Joe Sacco credits some of that to being thrust into situations he’s not ready for due to injuries.

#NHLBruins Joe Sacco on Mason Lohrei, "There's a lot of things this year in his development that have gone in the right direction. There's also things that he has to continue to work on. Being thrown into a situation where he's playing more minutes than a young... #CHIvsBOS — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) April 11, 2025

Consistency is a big issue with Mason Lohrei

Consistency is another issue with Lohrei. Despite his offensive abilities, he has been inconsistent at times, with stretches of games with no offensive production. At only 24 years old, he is still a work in progress, and hopefully, with the return of McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm next season, Lohrei can focus more on his development as a role player instead of the top billing he faced this year.

Lohrei's play mirrors the Bruins’ rebuild: lots of size and skill but needs some fine tuning. His offensive gifts and mental toughness suggest a future top-pairing role. Yet, without tightening his defensive game, he risks becoming a liability on a team desperate for stability. After a challenging season where almost everything went wrong for the Bruins, I would remain optimistic about Lohrei, but consistency will define his ceiling. As Boston leans on young players during this transition, Lohrei’s ability to harness his skills while minimizing mistakes will determine if he’s a cornerstone or a cautionary tale.