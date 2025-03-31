Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco gives Charlie McAvoy injury update

The last time we saw Charlie McAvoy play in a game was in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He played in Team USA's win over Team Canada in Montreal, but when the tournament shifted to the TD Garden in Boston, the Bruins' top defenseman was admitted to the hospital.

On the recent five-game road trip, McAvoy traveled with the team and was on the ice at practice, but didn't participate much. On Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, McAvoy shed his non-contact jersey for a regular sweater. After practice, interim coach Joe Sacco gave an update on his blueliner.

Joe Sacco gives a Charlie McAvoy injury update after practice on Monday

Basically, Sacco said that there is no timetable on McAvoy's return despite practicing on Monday, but let's be honest, does McAvoy relly need to play in another game this season? Honestly, with the 2024-25 season all but over, it's time to look ahead to next season.

"Charlie's out of the red jersey...which is the next step in his progression,'' Sacco said. "Today, he was able to start some initial contact with the group. Still have no timeline on his return."

Again, the timetable should be in 2025-26 when training camp starts. There is no need to play him in a game again this season. I get it. McAvoy is a competitor and wants to play, and it would make sense if they were desperate for points in the playoff race, but right now, the race they're in is for as high of a draft pick as they can get.

"We're going one day at a time,'' McAvoy said. "I think that's how I'm approaching it, and our staff is as well. Just doing every day what we can to try and improve my shoulder."

Don't get me wrong, it's a good sign to see McAvoy out there, but having him play in a game and be subject to another injury or reinjuring his current one is not the setback the Black and Gold need. It's nice to have him on the ice, but smart decisions need to be made for the future, not the present.