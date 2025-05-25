Boston Bruins goalie backbones Team USA's historic Gold Medal title in the IIHF World Championship

When the Boston Bruins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there was a big decision facing goalie Jeremy Swayman. After a dismal season after signing a new contract with an AAV of $8.25 million in October, was he going to go over to Sweden to play for Team USA in the IIHF World Championship?

He ended up going and joining him on Team USA was defensemen Andrew Peeke and Mason Lohrei. In the end, it was the correct decision for Swayman as he went over and performed like he did last season when he led the Black and Gold to the second round of the postseason. With no postseason in the cards in 2024-25, Swayman did the next best thing, having an outstanding tournament.

Jeremy Swayman backbones Tema USA Gold Medal with overtime win over Switzerland

Swayman had a great tournament leading into Sunday's Gold Medal Game against Switzerland, and he once again stood on his head and gave his team a chance to collect gold. Swayman made 25 saves, and Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson scored in overtime to give Team USA a 1-0 win, giving Team USA their first IIHF World Championship in 92 years. It came just over 24 hours after a semifinal win over Sweden.

It was a tournament that Swayman really needed to have. He went 7-0-0 at the tournament and looked like the goalie that the Bruins thought they were getting this past season. He was tracking the puck very well, controlling rebounds, and looked very confident. If there was anyone who needed to have a strong tournament to give them a good feeling going into next season, it was Swayman.

This was also a huge tournament for Peeke and Lohrei, who struggled mightily at times this season for the Black and Gold. David Pastrnak also played in the tournament for Czechia, and Elias Lindholm collected a Bronze Medal for Sweden against Denmark on Sunday morning.