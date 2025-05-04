Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney absolutely fleeced one playoff team at the trade deadline

At the trade deadline in March, the Boston Bruins and Don Sweeney were in a position that they hav rarely been in before, deadline sellers. Usually they are buying and gearing up for a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this season was differen

It was evident that the Black and Gold were not good enough to make a run in the postseason, and Sweeney did what he had to do; he sold and traded some key players. Captain Brad Marchand was sent to the Florida Panthers, and after eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round last week, Marchand will face former Boston teammate, Brandon Carlo, after he was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline, in the second round beginning Monday night.

Another player who was traded was center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche. That was just one move by the Avs to set themselves up for a deep run, and they paid big time for Coyle. Colorado sent prospect Will Zellers to the Black and Gold, along with forward Casey Mittlestadt and a second-round draft pick in next month's NHL Entry Draft. After Colorado was eliminated by the Dallas Stars, 4-2, in Game 7 on Saturday night after allowing the game's final four goals in the third period, that trade now looks like a fleecing by Sweeney.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney fleeced Colorado at the trade deadline for Charlie Coyle

Colorado went all-in at the deadline, even acquiring forward Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders and defenseman Ryan Lindgren from the New York Rangers, but what they gave up to the Bruins for Coyle is looking like a steal right now.

Zellers was named the USHL Player of the Year last week after he scored 44 goals in just 52 games. The 19-year-old will attend the University of North Dakota, but if he is going to translate his offensive game to the college game, you wonder how long he'll be there. Then it will be up to the Bruins as to where he's at and how they can develop him to the NHL.

Mittlestadt is someone who could be in the Bruins' plans next year, as he has two years remaining on his current deal he signed with Colorado that carries an AAV of $5.75 million. He certainly had his moments in his short time with the Black and Gold. As for the draft pick, if there has been some drafting success under Sweeney, it's been in the second round of drafts.

You can't blame Colorado for going all-in at the deadline, but after a first-round exit, the trade return for Sweeney looks better. How many times have we seen the Bruins pay big time at the deadline for a player and have an early exit? This just feels like a deal that we'll look back on down the road and realize what a deal it was for the Black and Gold.