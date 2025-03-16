Boston Bruins prospect scores filthy goal that should excite fans for the future

When the Boston Bruins made some changes at the trade deadline on March 7, one of them was trading center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche. The Boston native has been a staple in the lineup since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline in 2019.

He helped to fill the huge hole that was left when franchise icons David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron retired two summers ago, but change was needed for the Black and Gold and Coyle was one of few key players Boston general manager Don Sweeney moved at the deadline.

Also leaving was Brad Marchand, Max Jones, Justin Brazeau, Marc McLaughlin and Trent Frederic. The returns were met with mixed results, but the return for Coyle from the Avalanche is one that could end up being a nice package.

Sweeney acquired Casey Mittlestadt, prospect Will Zellers and a second round draft pick in this summer's NHL Entry Draft. Mittlestadt has been good for the Bruins since joining, but the eye-opening addition might end up being Zellers who continues to thrive this season in the USHL.

Bruins prospect Will Zellers snipes filthy goal for Green Bay Gamblers

This season Zellers had 39 goals in 43 games for the Green Bay Gamblers and on Saturday night in the Gamblers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Chicago Steel, Zellers sniped his 39th goal on the power play in the second period. It was a beautiful wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Time and space for Will Zellers? Expect a threat of a shot.



Bruins prospect acquired for Charlie Coyle, Will Zellers with a snipe of a shot on the power play tonight for Green Bay. Now has 39 goals on the year. North Dakota commit.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/1M20DozBN7 — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) March 16, 2025

As you can see, Zellers has a nice shot. In fact, his shot and his ability to creat space and find the lanes is something else. The North Dakota commit will step right into their lineup next season and contribute, but after being acquired, you can make the case that he is now one of the Black and Gold's top prospects. Bruins fans should be excited for the future of Zellers wearing the spoked-B.