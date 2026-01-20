Boston Bruins give key injury update ahead of crucial showdown with Stars

After running their winning streak six games on Saturday night with a 5-2 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins will be looking to sweep their two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

Both teams are going in opposite directions, with the Black and Gold winners of six straight, and the Stars have lost three in a row. Take that with a grain of salt when it comes to the NHL. Anything is possible on any given night.

Boston held an optional skate on Tuesday in Dallas ahead of the game, and according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, they are making one lineup change while waiting until game time to know about another player.

Bruins to start Jeremy Swayman against the Stars

Head coach Marco Sturm will start Jermey Swayman in goal, which isn't surprising after Joonas Korpisalo got the net in Saturday night's win over the Blackhawks. Swayman is playing some of his best hockey of the season currently and will be tested by a desperate Dallas team.

As far as the rest of the lineup goes, it is going to be a game-time decision for one Bruins defenseman. Andrew Peeke left in the first period of last Thursday night's 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken with a lower-body injury. He missed the game in Chicago, but according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Peeke will be a game-time decision against the Stars.

In the win over the Blackhawks, three of the Boston goals came from defensemen. Mason Lohrei scored two goals, and Charlie McAvoy picked up the other. McAvoy and Lohrei scored the first two goals of the second period to tie the game to begin the comeback. Lohrei scored his second of the game in the third period on the power play for a two-goal lead.

As far as Peeke goes, getting him back would be nice, but given how the defense played in Chicago, maybe another night of rest might not be the worst thing.