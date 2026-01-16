It has been 12 days since the Boston Bruins last saw Hampus Lindholm on the ice in game action against the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 overtime win. Since then, the Black and Gold have been surviving on the backend without any more injuries while getting some promising news on some of their injured defenseman.

Jordan Harris has begun to skate recently as has Lindholm. Just when head coach Marco Sturm starts getting some good news with injuries to his defenseman, another injury happens on Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken.

Bruins lose defenseman Andrew Peeke to injury against Kraken

In the first period against Seattle on Thursday night, Peeke took his final shift of the game late in the first period before it was announced that he was going to miss the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury. Leaving the Black and Gold with five defenseman was less than ideal against a red-hot Seattle team.

The NESN broadcast picked up Peeke behind the Boston net, engaged with a Kraken forward before grabbing his knee, and finishing his shift before making his way off the ice for the night. He finished the night with just eight shifts and 5:14 in time on the ice.

The Bruins claimed Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers last month from the Dallas Stars as their other healthy defenseman with Harris and Lindholm on injured reserve. It is highly unlikely that Sturm will have an update after the game, but the Black and Gold will begin a two-game road trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, before visiting the Stars in Dallas next week.

Peeke is an interesting player as he is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season and he is someone who could be moved at the deadline by general manager Don Sweeney. This injury might change those plans.