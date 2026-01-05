Boston Bruins defense suffers another big loss with latest injury news

After going down with an injury in November 2024, blocking a shot against the St. Louis Blues on the penalty kill, Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not play in another game the rest of the season.

When training camp began at Warrior Ice Arena in September, Lindholm was back and ready to roll after a full recovery from that injury. He was injured in the second game of the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks and missed some time before returning. Since returning, he has been a key piece to the defense, especially after Charlie McAvoy went down with an injury in November.

McAvoy is back, and the defense has been holding steady as they played through injuries to other blueliners and survived hanging around in the Eastern Conference playoff race. However, as the Black and Gold get ready to play the fifth and final game of their current five-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, they will likely be shorthanded again on defense.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm suffers another injury

After Boston held a practice in Seattle on Monday afternoon, head coach Marco Sturm said that Lindholm suffered another injury and will be out for a bit.

"I think it's hopefully not too long, but he's definitely going to be out for a little bit," Sturm said.

This is a blow to the Bruins' defense, as Lindholm has been one of their better defenseman. He picked up a goal in last Wednesday night's 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers to snap Boston's six-game winless streak on New Year's Eve. This adds another disappointing moment for Lindholm, who was not selected for Sweden's Olympic team next month. He could still be added if an injury occurs, but depending on his own injury, we'll see when he's able to return to the lineup.