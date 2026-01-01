3 takeaways after Bruins rout Oilers to snap six-game winless streak

The middle stop of the Boston Bruins' five-game trip was one of the toughest they'll face through Western Canada. They were facing the Edmonton Oilers for the second time in 13 days and looking for some revenge for a 3-1 loss at the TD Garden a week before Christmas that triggered the Black and Gold's current six-game losing streak.

After back-to-back losses to begin the trip, 4-1 against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, and 2-1 in overtime to the Calgary Flames. Snapping the losing streak was not going to be easy against one of the more explosive offensive teams in the NHL, which has a scary power play.

In the end, the Black and Gold took advantage of some very shaky goaltending by the Oilers to snap their losing streak with an impressive victory to close out 2025. Here are three takeaways from a much-needed win over Edmonton.

Bruins score first, but build on lead

For the third time on the trip, the Bruins opened the scoring with a first-period goal. David Pastrnak opened the scoring when he banked in the puck from behind the net off Oilers goalie Connor Ingram for a 1-0 lead. Unlike the last two games, Boston was able to score the next goal to double their lead.

Casey Mittlestadt doubled the Bruins' lead later in the first period when he beat Ingram with a wrist shot from the left circle. Edmonton scored before the end of the period, but taking a lead into the locker room rather than being tied or trailing is a different feeling for the second period.

Jeremy Swayman, have a night

While his teammates were taking advantage of some shaky goaltending by Ingram, Jeremy Swayman made some big saves, 34 overall, to keep the Oilers at bay. He made some big saves after the Bruins took the lead and allowed a late first-period goal by Zach Hyman to cut the deficit in half, but he was solid the rest of the way, while allowing a Jack Roslovic goal in the third period that was rather weak. However, he more than made up for it with some other saves.

Bruins defensemen added much-needed scoring depth

Recently, the Bruins have been getting some goals from their defensemen, and that was the case against the Oilers. In the second period, and the Bruins ahead 2-1, Hampus Lindholm's shot from the point found its way into the net for a 3-1 lead. Then, at the end of the middle period, Jonathan Aspirot made up for his penalty at the end of regulation against the Flames on Monday night, which led to Calgary scoring on the man advantage for the win.

The Bruins had an odd-man rush into the Edmonton zone, and Pastrnak drew Ingram out, and his pass/shot hit Ingram's toe, and Aspirot, crashing the net, pounced the rebound into the emoty net for a 4-1 lead.