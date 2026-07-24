Boston Bruins get bad news when it comes to their 2026-27 schedule

The NHL released the 2026-27 84-game schedule for each team last week. The Boston Bruins will open their season on Sept. 29 at TD Garden against the New York Rangers. This season, there is no 4 Nations Face-Off or Olympic Games, which means the schedule will be spread out rather than a compact schedule the last couple of seasons.

Boston will play the first six games without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who will be serving a suspension for his slash on Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson at the end of Game 6 of their first-round playoff series in May.

Sadly, the NHL didn't schedule the first Bruins/Sabres game until early January, which seems silly. Anyway, the schedule isn't going to be easy, and factor in a rather underwhelming offseason so far in terms of moves. DraftKings dropped the hardest-to-easiest schedule next season, and Boston's came inside the Top 10.

Bruins get bad news in terms of the schedule for next season

According to DraftKings, the Black and Gold have the ninth-hardest schedule in the league in 2026-27. The Toronto Maple Leafs have the hardest schedule, according to DraftKings, followed by the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Columbus Blue Jackets. The common theme? The Eastern Conference is going to be loaded again.

The Maple Leafs have the hardest schedule in the NHL next season 😳



Anything else stand out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9huwr0YdWL — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) July 22, 2026

Boston was one of a few surprise teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, finishing with 100 points and the first Eastern Conference wild-card. They drew the Atlantic Division champion Buffalo Sabres, something that still doesn't sound right, and fell in six games. Boston GM Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely acknowledged that more talent is needed for the upcoming season back in May, but it's been quiet on the move front so far.

The Atlantic Division is going to be loaded once again, and the Eastern Conference, for the most part, as a whole, has gotten better. If Boston thinks they're going to run it back somewhat, well, that's not likely to mean a return trip to the postseason. The strength of schedule points that out.