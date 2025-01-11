With the season that they are having, there will be a lot of trade chatter when it comes to the Boston Bruins by the March 7 deadline. What does GM Don Sweeney do this season? A lot of what he decides will be determined by how the team plays over the next month or so as currently, they are free-falling down the Eastern Conference standings.

The struggles the Black and Gold are having are nothing new and as far back as a couple of months ago, there were rumors that two Bruins forwards might get some trade interest. Trent Frederic was the name that popped up the most, with Brad Marchand joining the conversation as well. It's easy to see Frederic being moved, but Marchand? Unlikely.

One name that has started to surface is forward Justin Brazeau and why not? He has been one of the more consistent players that Boston has and with a cheap AVV and being a free agent following the season, it is easy to see why he would peek the interest of a lot of teams.

Justin Brazeau pops up on latest trade bait board

The 26-year-old Brazeau had 10 goals and 18 points this season for the Bruins. The 6-foot-6 physical presence has dished out nearly 70 hits and believe it or not, he has become one of the Black and Gold's better power-play producers. I know, that's not saying a lot in 2024-25, but still, it accounts for something.

He carries a $775,000 AAV and that would make it tough for teams to look the other way if Sweeney does decide to move him as he popped up on TSN's latest trade bait board. The question is, what would the market be for Brazeau? Likely the Bruins would be taking back a rather small return, but another question is does Sweeney see him as part of the future beyond this season? He has become a fan favorite and honestly, if the Bruins are in contention for a postseason berth in early March, it may take a lot to pry him away from Boston. Regardless, it's worth keeping an eye on. For what it's worth, Frederic was also listed on the board.