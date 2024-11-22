2 Bruins Forwards Surprisingly Listed on NHL Insider's Trade Board

We are three and a half months away from the NHL trade deadline on March 7, but there are already trade talks circulating throughout the league. The Boston Bruins have already been linked to potential trades, mainly because of their disappointing start to the season that led to the firing of Jim Montgomery.

The closer and closer we get to the trade deadline, more and more names are going to pop up and one NHL insider, Chris Johnston of The Athletic released his first trade board for the 2024-25 season. There are 25 names on it and two of the 25 are members of the Bruins.

Bruins have two players to NHL insider’s early-season trade board

Two current members is the Bruins made Johnston’s list and one of the names is rather stunning. Trent Frederic, who has already been the topic of trade discussions this season, was on the list, but the name right above him on Johnston’s list is captain Brad Marchand.

Both players are on expiring contracts this season and it’s easy to see why there would be a lot of interest in the trade market for both of them. Frederic is a player that the Black and Gold could unload by March 7, but Marchand, not so much.

It would be stunning actually if GM Don Sweeney moved on from his captain in any deal. Whether or not the second-year captain returns for another season or not remains to be seen, however, you can’t deny there has been a little decline in his game this season, surgeries or not.

Another name on Johnson’s board is a former Bruins forward, Taylor Hall. Traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2023 along with Nick Foligno, this season has been a huge struggle for the once prized wing. Could a reunion with the Bruins help turn him around and give the Black and Gold a forward that could inject some energy into the lineup? It’s unlikely to happen, but until he is traded somewhere, you can speculate.