Boston Bruins forward name regression candidate for 2025-26 season

Last season was nothing short of a disaster for the Boston Bruins. From a season-opening rout by the Florida Panthers in South Florida to an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on the final game of the season in April, anything that could go wrong, did.

There were not too many bright spots for the Black and Gold. Whether it was player performance, coaching, roster construction, or the play on the ice, it all added up to a tie for last place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Philadelphia Flyers.

There was one performance that stood out from the Bruins in 2024-25, and no, it wasn't David Pastrnak. He had his normal producing season, but one of his linemates benefited from playing with him to have a career year. Morgan Geekei had a season that nobody saw coming, and he did it in a contract year. Talk about perfect timing.

Now, with the Bruins looking to retool this summer and looking to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season, they will need a lot of players to step up and have better seasons. They can't afford for Geekie to have a big drop-off in production that is big, but one outlet thinks he will regress this upcoming season.

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie tabbed regression candidate for 2025-26 season

Sports Illustrated did an article on three potential regression candidates in the Eastern Conference, and at the top of the list was Geekie. In his two seasons in Boston, Geekie has taken his game to another level with career highs in goals in the last two seasons. After coming over from the Seattle Kraken in free agency, he potted 17 goals in 2023-24, then he scored 33 this past season.

Yes, you can make the case he benefited from playing with Pastrnak, I mean, who wouldn't? But having him come anywhere close to repeating those numbers next season might be a tall task. He was rewarded for his efforts by winning the NESN 7th Player Award, and just where he slots in the lineup next season remains to be seen.

Geekie being a regressio candidate next season is far from a surprise. It would be stunning if he matched his goal total from last season and it wouldn't be surprising to see a regression, but just how much of a regression, if at all? That'll be the question.