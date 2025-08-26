Boston Bruins fast-rising prospect invited to NHLPA Showcase

The Boston Bruins are not known to have a deep and talented prospect pool. It has ranked near the bottom of the NHL recently, but after a very good 2025 Entry Draft in Los Angeles back in June, there is some hope for the pool.

Defensively, the prospect pool is thin, very thin. If there are a couple of injuries in Boston, then the options are going to be thin for first-year coach Marco Sturm to dip down into the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins to find a blueliner. However, one prospect on defense is becoming a riser in the Black and Gold's prospect pool, and he was named to participate in an event next week.

Boston Bruins prospect Frederic Brunet picked for 2025 NHLPA Showcase

One young defenseman rising within the Bruins' prospect pool is Frederic Brunet. He was one of a handful of prospects around the league picked to participate in the 2025 NHLPA Rookie Showcase, which takes place on September 3 in Virginia.

Last year in Providence, he played in 69 games with five goals and 25 points, which was an increase from his two goals and 12 assists in 48 games played in 2023-24. He was called up at the end of the regular season to play against the New Jersey Devils in a 5-4 overtime loss to close what was a dismal season for Boston.

Brunet is a prospect that is rising within the Bruins' prospect pool and one that fans should keep an eye on. He would likely be the first defenseman called up by Sturm should one be needed during the upcoming season, and he plays a heavy game. The 22-year-old, who is a native of Quebec, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and at 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds, he's not afraid to use his body to play in all three zones.