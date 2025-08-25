Ranking Boston Bruins Prospects 15-11: Talented forwards and talent on the backend

We are less than a month away from training camp kicking off for the Boston Bruins, and some of their prospects will be beginning their camps with their college teams as well. Again, the Black and Gold are not blessed with a talented prospect pool, but it has slowly gotten better.

In our annual summer preview ranking the Boston Bruins prospects, we began with 20-16 and will now move up to the next section to rank the prospects 15-11, the third tier of prospects that the organization has.

Ranking Boston Bruins prospects 15-11

15. Andre Gasseau, Forward

If there is one college that is loaded with Bruins prospects, it's Boston College. Andre Gasseau is one prospect who has been an example of consistency since arriving at BC is becoming a promising producer as a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Entry Draft.

After finishing with 29 points the last two years for the Eagles, Gasseau had 30 in 2024-25 with a career 15 goals and 15 assists. A native of Garden Grove, California, he's facing a big season with BC and Boston's first-round pick in June's Entry Draft, James Hagens.

14. Oskar Jellvik, Forward

Another Boston College forward picked by the Black and Gold is Oskar Jellvik. Picked in the fifth round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Jellvik had a monster sophomore season at BC with 13 goals and 29 assists after having four goals and 13 helpers his first season.

Last season, he saw a decline in production with four goals and 13 points, but he is looking at a big 2025-26 season for the Eagles. Fine-tuning the rest of his game before turning pro is key for Gasseau.

13. Frederic Brunet, Defenseman

Boston's prospect pool on defense is not as good as it is with the forwards, but one blueliner to keep an eye on is Frederic Brunet. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 Entry Draft, Brunet, at 6-foot-3, is a playmaker on the backend, something that the Bruins need.

Last season for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he had five goals and 20 assists. He came up and made his NHL debut in the Bruins' 5-4 season-ending overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, logging over 14 minutes. If there are injuries early in the season, the 21-year-old Brunet could get a call.

12. Michael DiPietro, Goalie

Believe it or not, but goalie Michael DiPietro might be the most intriguing prospect as we close in on training camp. Why? Well, there are questions surrounding who exactly Jermey Swayman's backup will be, Joonas Korpisalo, or DiPietro, but if it isn't the latter, then things get very interesting.

If Korpisalo isn't moved and DiPietro isn't the backup for Swayman, then Boston risks losing DiPietro and may have to trade him. There certainly would be plenty of suitors for him, but the question will remain until the end of camp: will either Korpisalo or DiPierto get traded?

11. Christopher Pelosi, Forward

One of the top Bruins prospects playing in college still, Christopher Pelosi, had a strong finish to the 2024-25 season with 11 goals and 19 points in the final 23 Quinnipiac games as a freshman. He continues to improve his two-way game, and he has a knack for getting to the dirty areas of the ice. He is one player that Boston fans should keep an eye on this season after being picked in the third round of the 2023 Entry Draft.