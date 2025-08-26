Ranking Boston Bruins Prospects 10-6: Center position loaded with many possibilities

We are at the halfway point of our Boston Bruins prospect rankings ahead of the 2025-26 season. We have already covered 11-20, and now we get down to the names that most Black and Gold fans will know. With that said, let's break down 10-6.

Boston Bruins Prospects Ranking 10-6

10. Dean Letourneau, Forward

In the 2024 Entry Draft, the Bruins selected forward Dean Letourneau with a pick that was acquired from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Linus Ullmark trade. His first season at Boston College was a rough one; however, there is still plenty of upside with the 19-year-old.

He registered just three assists for the Eagles last season in 36 games, but expect him to have a bounce-back season. In his year prior to BC, he put up insane numbers for St. Andrew's College with 61 goals and 66 assists in 56 games. Yes, you're reading that right. His 6-foot-7 frame is what should excite Bruins fans as a center.

9. Georgii Merkulov, Forward

As mentioned in our last ranking, some Bruins prospects are getting blocked once again from getting an NHL spot in Boston with a flurry of free agent signings by general manager Don Sweeney this summer. You can include Georgii Merkulov as one of those young players who are going to find it harder to crack the roster in Boston.

He re-signed on a one-year contract this summer and you get the feeling that this is his last chance with the Bruins to make a big impact. After he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, he has been a big piece of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

8. Philip Svedeback, Goalie

The Bruins are set in goal for a long time with Jeremy Swayman, but after Joonas Korpisalo's contract is up, if he isn't traded, then Swayman's backup down the line could be Philip Svedeback, who has been very good for Providence College.

During his first three years with the Friars, Svedeback's goal against average has been 2.18, 2.32, and 2.42, while recording save percentages of .909, .910, and .911. He has won 46 games and looks like a future part of Boston's goaltending.

7. William Moore, Forward

The Bruins got some Entry Draft luck back in June when James Hagens fell to them at No. 7 as the first-round steal of the draft, but in the end, they might end up a second-round steal in forward William Moore.

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Moore is another piece of the 2025-26 Boston College Eagles with five other Black and Gold draft picks. In 64 games last season for the US National Team Development Program U-18 team, he had 27 goals and 32 assists. He is a very intriguing prospect who will likely move up these rankings this season.

6. Dans Locmelis, Forward

After his 2024-25 season at UMass ended in the NCAA Tournament in March, Dans Locmelis made the jump to the professional ranks and impressed in a short stint with the P-Bruins. In six games, he had three goals and nine assists. Talk about making a splash early on.

At UMass, he had eight goals and 25 assists in 40 games in what was by far his best college season with the Minutemen. A fourth-round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, Locmelis is a solid two-way player who could develop into a bottom-six player down the line.