Boston Bruins fans completely flabbergasted & frustrated by Don Sweeney extension

Over the second half of the season, Boston Bruins fans made their feelings known about the job Don Sweeney had been doing. It’s safe to say that he swung and missed in free agency with the signings of Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, as well as trading away goalie Linus Ullmark and getting a less-than-good return.

All of those moves and others led to a team that finished in last place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference and secured the seventh overall pick in June’s NHL Entry Draft. Still, when the Black and Gold lost at home on what felt like a nightly basis down the stretch, some “Fire Sweeney” chants broke out inside the TD Garden. Who could blame them?

Entering his final year of his contract, Sweeney was given full support by president Cam Neely and CEO Charlie Jacobs for the job he did. The writing was quietly left on the wall for a move and that move happened Tuesday morning. Boston announced that they gave Sweeney a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season and it’s safe to say that it isn’t sitting well within the fan base.

Bruins fans frustrated by Don Sweeney extension

Bruins fans reacted with frustration and anger, which is not surprising. There is no doubt that they have lost faith in Sweeney and the job he’s done, and now they likely get three more years of it.

Not only did Boston fans chime in with frustration, but NHL fans across the league chimed in and some even liked the news for the future.

When all is said and done, who knows where the Bruins will be two or three years from now, but one thing is for sure, the people above Sweeney have showed their faith in him to turn things around sooner rather than later.