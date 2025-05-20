Boston Bruins signing Don Sweeney to an extension enforces their faith in their GM

It has been widely known that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had one year remaining on his contract with the Black and Gold after this season. Following a disappointing season in which the club finished tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers, Sweeeny got continued support from president Cam Neely and CEO Charlie Jacobs at their end of the year press conference.

It felt like Sweeney would be entering the season as a lame duck GM and being given the keys to turn around the organization in what fans hope is a quick retool. A rebuild would be tough for everyone to swallow, from the front office to the locker room to the fans. With a vital off-season facing the organization, Sweeney will be sticking around longer than some expected.

Bruins give GM Don Sweeney a two-year extension

On Tuesday morning, the Bruins announced that they had given Sweeney a two-year contract extension to remain in charge of the Black and Gold. The extension runs through the 2027-28 season.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Neely in a club released statement. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

Sweeney is facing maybe his biggest off-season as GM of the Bruins in terms of rebuilding the roster on the fly, hiring a new coach, and getting the seventh pick in the Entry Draft right next month. Then there is free agency, a few days later on July 1. No matter what happens, Sweeney is sticking around the Warrior Ice Arena front offices and going nowhere anytime soon. I’m sure there will be no overreaction from the passionate fan base.