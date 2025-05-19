Boston Bruins shunned by NHL coaching candidate latest slap in the face to organization

The dominoes are slowly starting to fall in terms of NHL teams hiring their next head coaches. One team that is taking its time is the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. After firing Jim Montgomery back in November and naming Joe Sacco the interim coach for the rest of the season, the front office is taking its time hiring the next bench boss.

One reason why Sweeney is taking his time is that he needs to get this hiring right, as the last two head coaches he has fired, Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy, were Jack Adams Award winners. Heck, one year after being fired by Sweeney, Cassidy won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Not the best look for the Boston front office.

The Bruins have been linked to several different coaches, including some still in the postseason. One coach you would think they would have had interest in was Rick Tocchet, who was let go by the Vancouver Canucks following a disappointing season. Instead, he was hired by the Philadelphia Flyers, and one report on why he didn't end up in Boston is not a great look for the Black and Gold's organization.

Rick Tocchet was reportedly not pursuing the Bruins vacancy because of Don Sweeney

According to Jimmy Murphy of RG reported that Tocchet didn't pursue the Bruins job because of the uncertainty surrounding Sweeney. What exactly does that mean? According to Murphy, a source told him that Tocchet was concerned that Sweeney had maybe one or two years left in Boston and his recent track record of firing well-named coaches.

If this is indeed the case, you can bet that the next Boston Bruins head coach will not be someone like Tocchet who has a lot of experience as a head coach. The writing is on the wall with Sweeney and the Bruins and a once highly-coveted job is now becoming one that coaches will likely try to avoid and it's a sad state of times if that's where the Boston Bruins are. Not good.